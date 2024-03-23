Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Integra LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

IART stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $59.33.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

