Interfor (TSE:IFP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.56

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.56 and traded as high as C$22.20. Interfor shares last traded at C$21.70, with a volume of 157,388 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 target price on Interfor and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised Interfor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.70.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.65) by C($1.64). The firm had revenue of C$785.90 million during the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

