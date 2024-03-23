International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $627.66

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 627.66 ($7.99) and traded as high as GBX 664 ($8.45). International Biotechnology shares last traded at GBX 658 ($8.38), with a volume of 74,601 shares trading hands.

International Biotechnology Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £257.54 million, a P/E ratio of 626.67 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 660.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 627.66.

About International Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.