International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for International Paper in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,550,000 after buying an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,844,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $264,418. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.