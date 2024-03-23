Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.72

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.72 and traded as high as C$14.22. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$13.70, with a volume of 331,224 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIP.UN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Laurentian set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.38%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

