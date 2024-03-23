Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Position Lowered by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.