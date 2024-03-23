iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.11

Shares of iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.11 and traded as low as $23.68. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 16,230 shares.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Series B Carbon ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Carbon ETN stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of iPath Series B Carbon ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Carbon ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Carbon ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.