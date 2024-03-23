iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.98

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and traded as high as $37.46. iShares MSCI Italy ETF shares last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 648,188 shares traded.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $418.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Italy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWI. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5,678.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.