J.Jill, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of J.Jill in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

JILL has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of JILL opened at $30.10 on Friday. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,163,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 162,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,303 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 827.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 104,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

