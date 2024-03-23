J.Jill, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:JILL)

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J.Jill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

JILL has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair started coverage on J.Jill in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

J.Jill Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in J.Jill by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in J.Jill by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in J.Jill by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in J.Jill by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.