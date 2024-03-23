Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) CEO John Strosahl Sells 24,966 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) CEO John Strosahl sold 24,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $448,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,209,301.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Strosahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, John Strosahl sold 33,961 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $607,562.29.

Jamf Stock Down 2.6 %

JAMF opened at $17.77 on Friday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $150.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jamf by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,436,000 after buying an additional 89,057 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jamf by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,158,000 after buying an additional 462,257 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

