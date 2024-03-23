Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $121.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $147.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

