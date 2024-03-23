Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $4.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.38. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $16.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $16.39 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

JAZZ opened at $121.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $147.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.04.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 273,764 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 51,871 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 242.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,574 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after purchasing an additional 191,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,825,000 after purchasing an additional 222,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,560,000 after purchasing an additional 100,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

