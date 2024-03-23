Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.09

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.09 and traded as high as $5.42. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 1,508 shares.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Down 0.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a market cap of $18.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.34.
Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.
