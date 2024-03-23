JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $613.51

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $613.51 and traded as low as $591.02. JG Boswell shares last traded at $591.02, with a volume of 38 shares trading hands.

JG Boswell Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $595.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $613.51.

JG Boswell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

JG Boswell Company Profile

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

