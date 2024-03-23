JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JinkoSolar in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for JinkoSolar’s current full-year earnings is $9.85 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for JinkoSolar’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on JinkoSolar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

NYSE:JKS opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $51.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 10.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,657,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,350,000 after purchasing an additional 150,262 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at $1,726,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 22.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,895,000 after buying an additional 493,976 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 160.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 39,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 257.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 144,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 103,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

