JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $661.55

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 661.55 ($8.42) and traded as high as GBX 692 ($8.81). JPMorgan Claverhouse shares last traded at GBX 692 ($8.81), with a volume of 104,983 shares changing hands.

Get JPMorgan Claverhouse alerts:

JPMorgan Claverhouse Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 661.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 660.16. The firm has a market cap of £399.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1,537.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a current ratio of 0.66.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Claverhouse’s previous dividend of $8.00. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 7,777.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Claverhouse

About JPMorgan Claverhouse

In related news, insider David Fletcher acquired 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.58) per share, with a total value of £498.76 ($634.96). Insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.