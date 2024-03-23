KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Get KB Home alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KB Home from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KB Home

KB Home Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005 over the last 90 days. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in KB Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in KB Home by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.