KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.50

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 1072207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEY. DA Davidson cut their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.69.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.27.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in KeyCorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in KeyCorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

