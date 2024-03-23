Kinder Morgan, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:KMI)

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.31.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

