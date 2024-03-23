Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Price Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $185.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.61. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

