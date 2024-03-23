Langar Global HealthTech ETF (NYSEARCA:LGHT) Trading Down 0.5%

Langar Global HealthTech ETF (NYSEARCA:LGHT – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Langar Global HealthTech ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28.

