Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $80.79

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.79 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 85.45 ($1.09). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 83.90 ($1.07), with a volume of 2,176,020 shares.

Learning Technologies Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £663.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2,796.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 80.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.16.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

