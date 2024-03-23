Lee M. Tillman Sells 80,647 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.21.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 5.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

