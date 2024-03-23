Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1,027.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $166.58 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $167.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.87 and its 200-day moving average is $135.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.69.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

