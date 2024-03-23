Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.01

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.01 and traded as high as $9.73. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 44,220 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.50 million, a PE ratio of -24.51, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is -43.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 350.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 132.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 133,268 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 123.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 43,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,139 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 717,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

