Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 1,563,068 shares trading hands.

Liquidmetal Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells custom products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.

