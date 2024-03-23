MAG Silver Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:MAG)

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.88.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$12.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$11.15 and a 52-week high of C$19.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 15.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

