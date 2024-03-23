MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

MAG stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.13. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $14.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

