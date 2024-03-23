MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target (down previously from $19.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $9.18 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $945.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

