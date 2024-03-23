MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.88.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$12.50 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.04 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

