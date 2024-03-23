Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.82 and last traded at $39.79. 113,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 196,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.

Magnificent Seven ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $92.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90.

Magnificent Seven ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.1459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Magnificent Seven ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

