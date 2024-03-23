Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) Shares Up 7.5%

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.43. 125,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 255,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maison Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Maison Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Maison Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

