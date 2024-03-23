Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.20

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.20 and traded as low as $8.43. Mannatech shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 440 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mannatech in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $16.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

