Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.38

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $1.47. Marchex shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 24,037 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marchex in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marchex Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $61.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

