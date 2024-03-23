Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $243.87

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 243.87 ($3.10) and traded as high as GBX 253 ($3.22). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 250.50 ($3.19), with a volume of 7,029,124 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.82) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 254.17 ($3.24).

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 244.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 243.87. The company has a market capitalization of £5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,252.50, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

