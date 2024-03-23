Marvell Technology, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

MRVL stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of -61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,581,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,290 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

