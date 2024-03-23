Mass Megawatts Wind Power (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Mass Megawatts Wind Power shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 28,229 shares changing hands.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc engages in developing solar power systems for commercial and residential electric users in the United States. The company provides solar tracking systems to adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It intends to build, patent, and operate wind energy generated power plants utilizing proprietary MultiAxis Turbine technology.

