McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.85

Shares of McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.85 and traded as high as C$1.97. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$1.92, with a volume of 77,204 shares.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$51.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.85.

McCoy Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from McCoy Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. McCoy Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

