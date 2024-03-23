Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $304.41

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.41 ($3.88) and traded as high as GBX 374 ($4.76). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 366 ($4.66), with a volume of 367,767 shares trading hands.
Mears Group Stock Up 0.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 348.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 304.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £362.52 million, a PE ratio of 1,407.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17.
About Mears Group
Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.
