Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 369,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after buying an additional 113,849 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

