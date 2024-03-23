MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.71

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.71 and traded as low as $3.55. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 28,028 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut MEI Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.20). MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 39.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 476,251 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

