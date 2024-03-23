Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.69.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $5,102,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,557 shares in the company, valued at $86,005,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,005,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average of $79.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

