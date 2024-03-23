Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $130.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $110.21 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $5,102,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,005,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $5,102,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,005,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $581,559,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Micron Technology by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

