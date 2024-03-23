Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.73.

NYSE MOH opened at $414.83 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.83 and a 52 week high of $420.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

