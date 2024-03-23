Morgan Stanley Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $98.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.69.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

MU opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.29. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $574,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,528,966.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

