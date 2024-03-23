NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.50

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.50 and traded as low as $29.52. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 15,727 shares.
Separately, TheStreet lowered NACCO Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -16.45%.
In other NACCO Industries news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $25,668.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,839.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 62,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 1,355.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.
