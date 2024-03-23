NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.50

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.50 and traded as low as $29.52. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 15,727 shares.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered NACCO Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NC

NACCO Industries Price Performance

NACCO Industries Cuts Dividend

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $222 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -16.45%.

Insider Transactions at NACCO Industries

In other NACCO Industries news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $25,668.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,839.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NACCO Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 62,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NACCO Industries by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 1,355.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NACCO Industries

(Get Free Report)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.