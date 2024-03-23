Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.24

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.24 and last traded at $95.02, with a volume of 182035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Natera Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $89,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,075,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,044,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,357 shares of company stock worth $26,206,633 in the last ninety days. 9.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Natera by 33.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 374,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 93,556 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Natera by 7.3% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 142,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,651,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

