Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.23

Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.23 and traded as low as $5.96. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 6,084 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

