Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.51

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.51 and traded as low as $6.25. Natuzzi shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 1,629 shares changing hands.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natuzzi in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Natuzzi

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

(Get Free Report)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.